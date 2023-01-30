[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Styles was performing in front of his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston when his trousers tore apart.
The hitmaker had been performing his song when the awkward moment occurred but later apologised to his fans.
@cheeseyeyes nice #harry #harrystyles #foryoupage #fyp #kiaforum #foryou #haroldstyles ♬ original sound - kirsty wirsty
