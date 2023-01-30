Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement





© anyaberkut/123rf

Van Der Spek explains that buying a holiday home should be an investment consideration for those who are able to maintain the costs of two homes after retirement.

This is only for a certain group that can afford to keep both properties. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

He explains the current trend for these retirees to downscale their homes by buying easier-to-maintain properties or life-right schemes and using the holiday home as a capital growth asset.

He states that while downsizing or choosing a life right scheme, retirees should consider what can be gained from the holiday home property.

Normally, a life right property, your maintenance requirements are far far lower. So then you've got to think about your house, you know your holiday house, and what you can get out of that. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

He states that people often rent them out as a Bed & Breakfast to help cover the costs of maintaining a second property, which comes with its own set of costs and challenges.

Often people rent them out as Airbnb and helps cover some of the costs of owning the property. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

You've got rates and taxes, and you've got maintenance on the house. Obviously security concerns, so you have to have a good alarm system there for if you're far away from the home, being able to check in on it and see that everything's safe and sound. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

He advises that maintenance and durability of the property is a significant factor to consider as it can become more difficult to undertake at an advancing age.

Make sure that whatever you're buying is also lock up and go. So you've got aluminium doors and windows, that sort of thing, no timber, and that is far hardier and longer lasting than a holiday house that needs constant repair on it. So it depends on what you buy and where you buy it. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

Gus also suggests a holiday home would be ideal in an area closer to home, as travelling can become difficult with age which limits personal use and maintenance needs become more challenging if long distance travel is required.

It's better to have something close that you can escape to and use often throughout the year. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner - Wytham Retirement Estate

A second holiday home can be an asset, but it comes with its own set of challenges that need consideration before investing.

Especially when you're trying to simplify your life and downscale, keeping a holiday home can be an added responsibility that obviously comes at a price. Gus Van Der Spek, Owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate