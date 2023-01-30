‘Looking for light in a loadshed tunnel': SMMEs plead for govt subsidies





Clement Manyathela speaks to Mike Anderson, the founder and CEO of the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC).

• Small businesses are asking urgent financial relief from government for loadshedding-related costs

• Civil organisation Energy Crisis Movement has called on the government to immediately subsidise businesses with generators, especially those in the food production sector

FILE: Eskom said on 9 January 2020 that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. Picture: Pixabay.com

Business development service, the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) is calling for urgent relief for small businesses across the country.

The founder and CEO of the organisation says there is a need for real, simple, and uncomplicated government subsidies to protect small businesses as they contend with exorbitant alternative energy costs.

At the end of the day, we can’t wait two to three years for the problem to be solved…the big plea is that [energy solutions] have got to come now. Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO - National Small Business Chamber (NSBC)

Anderson adds that establishments are looking for a light at the end of the loadshedded tunnel, or in simpler terms, monetary compensation that can keep their businesses afloat.

Financial relief that is not complex…it cannot be a complex relief system. Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO - National Small Business Chamber (NSBC)

