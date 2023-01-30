Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
JOHANNESBURG - A tiger seen in the Edenvale area in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning has reportedly been recaptured after being sedated.
The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later spotted the cat.
Earlier on Monday, the NSPCA said the tiger is nine months old, and that it remained unclear where the tiger escaped from.
This is the second tiger to escape into a residential area in Gauteng in the past month.
ALSO READ: Sheba the tigress euthanised after entering farm and killing an animal
Sheba the tiger was shot dead in Walkerville a few weeks ago after officials had tried to recapture the animal.
This had reopened a debate about residents keeping wild animals at their homes as pets.
Reports that a tiger has been spotted in Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, JHB, this morning. If spotted please call the SPCA +27721839794. pic.twitter.com/8gJvnvkC6N' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 30, 2023
Edenvale tiger located and sedated https://t.co/IRhWxJfZrA #ArriveAlive #Edenvale #Tiger pic.twitter.com/ONHbpoZY1Q' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 30, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
More from Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.Read More
[WATCH] What is the one thing you've been doing wrong your entire life?
Pouring water from a measuring jug; this guy says you're doing it wrong.Read More
Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
In less than a month, a second tiger was on the loose in Joburg — this time in Edenvale.Read More
[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.Read More
Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
A certified "Energy Manager" doesn't recommend going 100% off the grid. Rather consider a solar hybrid system.Read More
'They have broken me. My life is hell' - Daybreak Farms whistle-blower
Daybreak Farms is allegedly embroiled in theft and corruption totalling R200 million.Read More
How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares some tips on how to make the most of tax breaks.Read More