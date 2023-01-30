



JOHANNESBURG - A tiger seen in the Edenvale area in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning has reportedly been recaptured after being sedated.

The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later spotted the cat.

Earlier on Monday, the NSPCA said the tiger is nine months old, and that it remained unclear where the tiger escaped from.

This is the second tiger to escape into a residential area in Gauteng in the past month.

ALSO READ: Sheba the tigress euthanised after entering farm and killing an animal

Sheba the tiger was shot dead in Walkerville a few weeks ago after officials had tried to recapture the animal.

This had reopened a debate about residents keeping wild animals at their homes as pets.

Reports that a tiger has been spotted in Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, JHB, this morning. If spotted please call the SPCA +27721839794. pic.twitter.com/8gJvnvkC6N ' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 30, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale