Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?
Here's what was on The Midday Report today:
Monday is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad's first day in office, and public sentiment does not seem to be confident in his abilities to bring the necessary changes. Mandy Wiener spoke to Decode Communications CEO Lorato Tshenkengto unpack the backlash and lack of confidence in Amad.
Next up, Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the Zuma corruption trial this week - Bernadette Wick is the Eyewitness News Reporter who weighed in on this new development in this case.
Then, the DA in Ekurhuleni filed an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, seeking to halt a special council meeting called by the City's manager for 30 January 2023. Raymond Dhlamini, the DA and Ekurhuleni council speaker joined the team with the details.
Dr Mpho Phalatse is scheduled to address the media about her political future. Eyewitness News Reporter Alpha Ramushwana at that briefing filed a report on the proceedings.
Staying with politics, IFP says they will not be threatened by any political party and wishes the EFF good luck in its partnership with the ANC. Eyewitness News KZN Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso has the details.
EFF leader Julius Malema threatened a nationwide shutdown over loadshedding on 20 March 2023, today however Malema and his bodyguard are back in court today. Eyewitness Reporter Sipha Khema was in court and has the proceedings on this case.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Qqeberha today to address the public following a shooting that killed 8 people and left 3 injured. Cele says the police are committing to finding those behind this mass shooting.
Parliament’s section 194 impeachment inquiry into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office resumes. Eyewitness Parliamentary Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger has the latest from court.
After being on the run, alleged sex kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been captured and appears in court today. Eyewitness Reporter Kgomotso Modise is in court and filed a detailed report.
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Education MEC visits Brakpan school where fatal stabbing occurred
Mandy Wiener speaks to Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MECRead More
[LISTEN] Kenny Kunene sworn in as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kenny Kunene.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
702 brings you latest news making headlines this week.Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More
More from Breaking News
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More