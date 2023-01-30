Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu
Clarence Ford speaks to BBC correspondent, Jonathan Frewin.
• Global aerospace company Boeing's colossal 747 jumbo jet is set to be delivered to Atlas Air on Tuesday
• The aircraft dubbed "Queen of the Skies" revolutionised air travel in the 1960s
Now, 53 years later, the aircraft will now serve as a cargo plane, joining two already-assembled planes that will be transformed into the next generation of U.S. presidential jets.
The high-class airplane was the choice of the rich and glamorous and served a diverse set of passengers ranging from Michael Jackson to Mother Teresa.
Built in 1968, the 747 flew commercially and to the skies in 1970.
It is the world's first twin-aisle wide-body jetliner, created and introduced as a travel alternative to manage high travel demand.
Boeing 777 is now the company’s largest commercial jet, which can carry 550 people as opposed to 700 for the 747.
Anybody who has flown long-haul is likely to have travelled on a 747 at some point. The white body plane is easily recognised by its four engines.Jonathan Frewin, BBC correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu
More from World
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press
An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.”Read More
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns
After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns.Read More
Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death
A Memphis police unit has been disbanded after officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nicols to death.Read More
[LISTEN] End laws that criminalise homosexuality - Pope Francis
The head of the Catholic Church is calling for an end to laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.Read More
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week
Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.Read More
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million
A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions.Read More
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria
A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria.Read More
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More