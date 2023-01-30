Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
View all Politics
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team. 30 January 2023 5:03 PM
'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund. 30 January 2023 1:58 PM
View all Business
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking? There are varying benefits to walking outdoors as opposed to walking on a treadmill. 30 January 2023 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection

30 January 2023 1:37 PM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Coal energy
Alternative energy

Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection.
© davizro/123rf.com
© davizro/123rf.com

McDaid says he feels disappointed and frustrated by what President Ramaphosa said at the ANC lekgotla on Sunday, adding that political gatherings seem to achieve little.

Disappointed, frustrated those are the sentiments that come to mind when our political leaders make announcements these days particularly when it comes to energy.

Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

The President referred to something called IRP2019 which is an electricity plan, but that electricity plan is already 3 to 4 years old and when it was developed it was already based on information that would have been about a year old and it hasn't been updated despite calls for it.

Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

This to me was smoke and mirrors at a political gathering where he's presumably balancing, trying to persuade those who believe that coal is the future and those who are trying to move to the future of renewables.

Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

We need to challenge our government because our legislation states that an energy plan needs to be done and updated every year and the public too needs to comment on it, he further explains.

This is where we have to challenge our government and The Green Connection has launched a court case, about a week ago now because we have a piece of legislation which says that you can do an energy plan every year, update it every year and ask for public comment to ensure that the country is going on a right track towards what would be best for us.

Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

According to McDaid a proper energy plan will help because we can all know which way we are going as a country.

Not every cabinet minister is on the same page it seems and this is why we need a proper energy plan so that it is not up to the president saying hydrogen in the Northern Cape and the energy minister saying more coal and fracking in the Karoo.

Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection



30 January 2023 1:37 PM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Coal energy
Alternative energy

More from Politics

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’

30 January 2023 3:45 PM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?

30 January 2023 12:19 PM

The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor

30 January 2023 6:59 AM

Johannesburg is experiencing another political shake-up with Al-Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad being appointed as mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the ANC fundraising gala dinner in Bloemfontein on 07 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

'Evidence is there': EFF pursuing state capture corruption case against Mantashe

30 January 2023 6:11 AM

The mineral resources and energy minister was accused of benefitting from free security upgrades to his private property by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Nulane investment trial happening at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seiphati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and far right is Dinesh Patel at the from the nulane investment trial. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial

27 January 2023 3:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases

27 January 2023 3:36 PM

John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and her mayoral committee members. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week

27 January 2023 3:29 PM

Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf

Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application

27 January 2023 3:10 PM

Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.

DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'

27 January 2023 2:28 PM

Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale

Local

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA