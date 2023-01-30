Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection





McDaid says he feels disappointed and frustrated by what President Ramaphosa said at the ANC lekgotla on Sunday, adding that political gatherings seem to achieve little.

Disappointed, frustrated those are the sentiments that come to mind when our political leaders make announcements these days particularly when it comes to energy. Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

The President referred to something called IRP2019 which is an electricity plan, but that electricity plan is already 3 to 4 years old and when it was developed it was already based on information that would have been about a year old and it hasn't been updated despite calls for it. Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

This to me was smoke and mirrors at a political gathering where he's presumably balancing, trying to persuade those who believe that coal is the future and those who are trying to move to the future of renewables. Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

We need to challenge our government because our legislation states that an energy plan needs to be done and updated every year and the public too needs to comment on it, he further explains.

This is where we have to challenge our government and The Green Connection has launched a court case, about a week ago now because we have a piece of legislation which says that you can do an energy plan every year, update it every year and ask for public comment to ensure that the country is going on a right track towards what would be best for us. Liz McDaid, Founder and member - The Green Connection

According to McDaid a proper energy plan will help because we can all know which way we are going as a country.