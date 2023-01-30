Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wendy Willson, legal and operations lead at Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.
-
Willson says they have been seeing significant numbers of illegally kept wild pets
-
These animals are rarely having their needs met in captivity, she adds
The tiger was spotted wandering around in Eastleigh in Edenvale and was sedated.
With this being the second tiger loose in residential Johannesburg there has been a spotlight on traded wildlife and the keeping of wild animals as pets.
There has reportedly been a significant rise in the illegal trade of wild animals which has seen a 200 – 1000% increase depending on the species.
Unfortunately, it is that ego purchase, they want something for bragging right… It is using that unusual animal as a status symbol.Wendy Willson, Legal and Operations Lead - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital
Willson says that when these wild animals are kept in captivity, they rarely have their needs met and often have health issues.
In addition to this, while the enclosure these animals are kept in might seem big to us they are not big enough for the animals.
These are not animals that have evolved and adapted over hundreds and thousands of years to live alongside people, that is dogs and cats, these are still wild animals… they should not be kept in captivity.Wendy Willson, Legal and Operations Lead - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital
She adds that while there is some very good legislation for the protection of wild animals there is insufficient enforcement of those laws.
Willson says there is also a loophole in the legislation around keeping exotic or wild animals in Gauteng which has contributed to the situation we are now seeing.
This not only leads to a terrible living situation for the animal but also creates a significant safety risk for people living in communities where these animals have managed to get loose.
You do not expect to be jumped by a tiger when you are walking to the bus stop.Wendy Willson, Legal and Operations Lead - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital
Willson says we need to be protecting these wild animals that are being kept as pets as this illegal trade is putting the entire wild population of these species at risk.
