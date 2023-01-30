Why not make the best out of your online workouts?
Online workouts grew in popularity during the lockdown and many have stuck to them.
According to Hendricks, even after the lockdown, the demand for online workouts remains as people are back to living their busy post-Covid lives.
People are comfortable in the space of their own homes, it can be a great family activity getting the kids involved, it saves a lot of time, and it is convenient.Dale Hendricks, Personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training.
He added that online workouts can be tricky from a trainer’s point of view because there is a screen separating the trainer from the client.
It may not be as easy physically correct one’s form and technique which is why it is important to try and incorporate personal touches.
I try to challenge everyone [my clients] to put their video on when we do the online workouts so that we can have that personal touch to it and try to give that motivation and encouragement.Dale Hendricks, Personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training.
Any workout is better than the one that you didn’t do.Dale Hendricks, Personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training.
Interested in seeing what online workouts are all about? Visit DDJ Training on Facebook here.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why not make the best out of your online workouts?
Source : Photo: Pixabay.com
