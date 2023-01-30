Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
John Perlman speaks to research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin.
• Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption case
• Koen cites his previous ruling, which favoured State Advocate Billy Downer, in Zuma’s impending application for the removal of the lead prosecutor
“I have come to the conclusion, and it was not an easy decision, that I have to recuse myself from the trial,” said Koen in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.
Judge Nkosinathi Chili will replace Koen and the matter has been postponed to 17 April.
Judges Matter, an organisation that focuses on appointments process for judges, says Koen’s recusal may have been premature.
Benjamin says he thinks Koen is being slightly over cautious and should have waited until a proper recusal application was brought.
He adds that ‘out of proper care’ Koen took initiative ahead of a possible conflict of interest – something which is certainly not easy and worth commending.
Out of proper care and not to taint the proceedings with any suspicion.. it was better for him to step down and recuse himself.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
