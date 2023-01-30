Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out





John Perlman speaks to South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Operation Director, Cassey Chambers.

• South African Depression and Anxiety Group is looking for participants to share how loadshedding has impacted their mental health

• The organisation says it aims to ascertain the mental impact of extended power cuts on everyone’s day-to-day activities.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

The group says it has noted how people suffering from mental illness have been struggling to adjust due to loadshedding.

We have seen so many people with a mental health issue who are really struggling with being in the dark for long times. Cassey Chambers, Operation Director - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

It wants to examine how much no electricity exacerbates people’s stress levels.

Now we are finding that on top of the normal stresses that we have to deal with… now we have additional stresses. Cassey Chambers, Operation Director - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Click here if you'd like to participate in the survey.

Please help us by completing this 18-question survey so we can gather the information we need. Click on this link to access the survey. Thank you! https://t.co/zB91Re1efL ' SADAG (@TheSADAG) January 30, 2023

