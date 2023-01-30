Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners
-
"On-the-road-fees" (OTR) include roadworthy certificates, fuel costs and safety checks before the vehicle is handed over to the new owner.
-
In 2017, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) ruled that OTR fees were not allowed.
-
Following an appeal by vehicle compnies, the North Gauteng High Court this month ruled that they did nothing wrong by financing on-the-road fees.
In 2017, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) ruled that so called "on-the-road-fees" (OTR) were not allowed to be included in the financing of vehicle sales.
The NCR also ordered dealerships to repay OTR fees to consumers, as well as other fees that included in vehicle financing that accrued interest over loan period. The regulator deemed this practice to be incontravention of the National Credit Act.
OTR fees include roadworthy certificates, fuel costs and all other safety checks before the vehicle is handed over to the new owner.
These fees can cost as much as R10 000.
For example, a maintanece plan of 24 months, at a cost of R13 000 gets added to the purchasers bill, but the buyer ends up paying that back over 72 months.
Vehicle companies, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz appealed the decision, and this month the North Gauteng High Court ruled that that there's nothing amiss about financing on-the-road fees.
They were saying, on-the-road charges are not charged by the finance house, they're charged by the delaership. It's the cost of the car. And therefore it can be financed. .Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.
This raises the awareness around the additional costs when you buy a car, and how you're often hoodwinked.Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.
Those additional charges, you shouldn't really as a consumer capitalise those, and pay those off over 72 months.Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.
If you go see any car advert...they're the most misleading things on the planet. But this car for R4999. Then you read the fine print. In the fine print it's 72 months, 30% residual. That's how the car market advertises.Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners
More from Business
Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team.Read More
'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices
Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund.Read More
Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain
There are more than 230 Ocean Basket branches around the world, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.Read More
‘Looking for light in a loadshed tunnel': SMMEs plead for govt subsidies
Businesses want the government to cover their costs amid huge financial losses due to the country's electricity crisis.Read More
[PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Adding solar power to your property could increase its value by up to 8%.Read More
Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
A certified "Energy Manager" doesn't recommend going 100% off the grid. Rather consider a solar hybrid system.Read More
How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares some tips on how to make the most of tax breaks.Read More
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no
South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More