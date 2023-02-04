ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall
The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved again that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Brooklyn Mall.
It was Monday's finalist, Nayan Khadua who eventually won with a total of 16 answers in a nail-biting 90 seconds.
In the Junior Brain of 702, it was 12-year-old Luke from St David's Marist Inanda who took home Brooklyn Mall bragging rights, having answered 15 questions in his round.
If you fancy your chances in upcoming rounds, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 by playing the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the R200 000 prize money.
Source : Kopano
