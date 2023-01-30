[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography





Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a 6.74in OLED display screen.

It possess three lenses on the back, and when combined can give you the most extraordinary images.

Costs in the region of R25 000.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro. Picure: www.huawei.com

A new era of mobile photography.

That's how Chinese mobile phone manufacter, Huawei is marketing the Mate 50 Pro.

This mobile device features Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, F1.4 Ultra-large Aperture, Adjustable Physical Aperture of 10 sizes and Super Night Mode, making Huawei one of the best manufcaters of callphone cameras.

The front-facing camera is not to shabby either, taking great selfies. It also allows the user to make use of face scanning for biometric security.

The 6.74in OLED display screen is also big enough for everyday viewing, yet small enough to hold in one hand.

The downside though is it's not 5G enabled.

So is it worth the R25 000 price-tag?

There's not 5G everywhere could be one of the defensive arguments someone could say about it. Does everybody use all the speed available to them of the latest and greatest smartphone? It's not entirely sure, but they defintely use the camera. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

What's really impressive is it has a 66 fast watt. You can really charge this phone quickly. And that's part of what it is, the overall experience. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

There's been a lot of talk about Huawei not having the Google Play Store on it. They've overcome it. they've done an impressive job with their app gallery. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

