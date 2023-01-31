IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF
DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has closed its doors to any coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
It said that the governing party was responsible for the country's failures, and accused the EFF of political flip-flopping.
The IFP held a media briefing on coalitions on Monday after the EFF recently cut ties with the party.
With the IFP no longer in a relationship with the EFF, the party would need the support of other parties in eight municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.
The IFP remained adamant that it would never approach the governing party for support, not even in the eight municipalities previously supported by an EFF coalition.
"We will not get into any relationship with the ANC because it has failed our people. We are living under load shedding because of the failures of the ANC. Any coalition, we will not accept," said IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.
Hlabisa said said that the IFP had shut its doors for good when it came to the red berets.
"The IFP has noted that Mr Malema doubled down as usual on the attack on the IFP when he said, 'the door to discussions between the EFF and the IFP is still open', but on the basis of Friday night's diatribe, the IFP believes that door is now closed."
The party said that the recent by-elections held in the province showed that support for the party was growing.
'Malema Was Still Enjoying Breastfeeding'
The IFP also slammed Malema after he reportedly accused it of being an apartheid collaborator.
"Clearly, Mr Malema was still enjoying breastfeeding when this country burnt...," said IFP deputy secretary general Albert Mncwango.
“More than 20 000 people actually died as a results of this because this was ANC propaganda peddled against the IPF, but one can actually forgive Mr Malema because he was still a toddler there."
Mncwango called the leader of the red berets reckless.
"Nobody wants to go back to that unfortunate past, so he must stop this recklessness."
At the same time, the IFP said its severed relationship with the EFF would not affect the party, even in the municipalities that it received the EFF's support.
The party maintained that it would be able to govern those councils without the support of the EFF.
This article first appeared on EWN : IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF
