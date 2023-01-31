Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'





In the Bible, there is a story of a man called Jonah, who was swallowed by a whale and lived to tell the tale.

In 2019, marine conservationist Rainer Schimpf became a real-life Jonah when he was swept into the mouth of a Bryde’s Whale.

Schimpf was off the coast of Port Elizabeth while filming a sardine run, a feeding frenzy, when suddenly everything around him went dark.

I looked down and there were lots of sharks and some penguins... we were watching that for less than a minute and then suddenly it got dark. Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist

Schimpf knew that it was a whale that swallowed him because, if it had been a shark, he would have been dead.

A Bryde's Whale's head weighs about three tonnes while, in total, it weighs about 50 to 70 tonnes.

It grows to about 12 to 17 metres in length; about the size of a bus.

Despite its huge size, a Bryde's Whale's throat is incredibly small and is not able to swallow more than tiny fish and sea creatures.

My only thought was that it cannot swallow me because the throat of a Bryde's Whale, in particular, is only about the size of your lower arm. Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist

Schimpf adds that if the whale had tried to swallow him, the whale would have ended up hurting itself. While in the whale's mouth, Rainer held his breath and hoped to be released soon.

I was wondering when is it going to release me. When I had the incident it was about 80 meters deep and normally they go through the bait ball. And there was lots of fish with me in that situation in the mouth. [It could have also] dived down and released me somewhere further down. Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist

When the whale realised that Schimpf was not a fish, it spat him out, completely unharmed.

I didn't have a blue bruise or anything. And the whale got away with its fish and dived down, and was not seen again. Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist

After assessing if he and his team were okay, Rainer was back in the water continuing his work. Given the unlikelihood of the incident happening in the first place, Rainer was confident that it most likely wouldn't happen again.

One can now understand how sensitive those animals are. You can imagine how careful these huge, giant marine creatures are. They definitely do no harm to humans. Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist

