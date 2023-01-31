Analyst: Zuma's argument that Downer can't do his job properly is 'ridiculous'
JOHANNESBURG - A legal analyst has labelled as “ridiculous” the idea that the private prosecution Billy Downer’s now faced with by Jacob Zuma, disqualifies the seasoned state advocate from trying the former president.
Zuma's arms deal corruption case returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, when Judge Piet Koen announced he was recusing himself from the matter.
ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
This was on the back of the news late last year that Zuma planned on bringing a new application for Downer’s removal.
The private prosecution would be the basis for his case this time around.
The allegations around the leaking of medical information at the centre of the private prosecution were also raised in Zuma’s special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute.
Koen dismissed the special plea in October 2021, in the process expressing his doubt about the case against Downer.
On Monday, the judge said there was now reasonable apprehension of bias on his part.
The corruption trial was postponed to 17 April, with the defence expected to launch the new application before then.
ALSO READ: Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from arms deal case are slim
The University of Pretoria’s Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said the corruption case and the private prosecution were two different matters, and Downer’s position in the former did not necessarily affect the latter.
He said the argument that Downer can’t do his job properly because of the private prosecution was “ridiculous”.
Curlewis said that if that were the case, the judge, or even the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, would intervene.
Zuma claims Downer is biased against him.
But Curlewis said a prosecutor isn’t expected to be 100 percent neutral.
"He must not be a persecutor, obviously not, and he must see that all relevant informationt to a just results msut be before court. But, that being said, he’s always in favour of the state’s case. Nobody is totally independent. You must favour one side or the other, always. That’s why there’s a team for the one side and a team for the other."
This article first appeared on EWN : Analyst: Zuma's argument that Downer can't do his job properly is 'ridiculous'
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
