The John Perlman Show
Passive income ideas to help you make that much-needed extra cash in 2023

31 January 2023 8:25 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Justmoney
Sarah Nicholson
Passive Income

Saskia Falken speaks to Sarah Nicholson, operations manager at JustMoney.

  • South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on an additional income stream.

  • Passive income is generally earned with minimal labour and involvement on your part.

  • Examples of passive income include renting out a property or earning dividends from shares.

@ bowie15/123rf.com
@ bowie15/123rf.com

The economic forecast for 2023 does not look great.

The year has kicked off with loadshedding, fuel price increases, an interest rate hike and just a general rise in cost of living.

For many consumers, one source of income is not to sustain an increasingly expensive cost of living.

Many South Africans are looking for ways to increase their income and given that most people already juggling stressful jobs with household chores and childcare responsibilities, the notion of “passive income” has a strong appeal.

Passive income is generally earned with minimal labour and involvement on your part. It is not a second job or side hustle, for which you need to do ongoing work in order to receive payment.

Examples of passive income include renting out a property, earning dividends from shares, writing a book that you can self-publish or reselling photographs through an agency.

The incredible age of digital technology means we have so many different tools at our disposal, really enabling us to potentially make that passive income.

Sarah Nicholson, operations manager at JustMoney.

Passive income is money that's beig made even while your're sleeping.

Sarah Nicholson, operations manager at JustMoney.

If you are able to invest into shares, you're really able to reap the benifits of that company's work, while not necesarily being involved yourself.

Sarah Nicholson, operations manager at JustMoney.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Passive income ideas to help you make that much-needed extra cash in 2023




