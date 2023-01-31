Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman insists he did not violate bail conditions





JOHANNESBURG - Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman has insisted he was not in violation of his bail conditions when he moved house.

Ackerman made the claim when he appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday as a detained prisoner.

The 52-year-old, who stands accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, was rearrested on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court and disappeared from his place of residence.

The warrant was issued after police discovered that he had moved out of his house and sold his belongings last week.

On Monday, the court held an inquiry to establish the reasons behind his failure to attend court last Thursday.

Ackerman told the court that he was sick but said he did not go to the doctor. Instead, he took the day to move house with a friend to Pretoria because he could no longer afford his rent.

But State advocate Valencia Dube put it to him that by moving from his officially recorded residential address to a place in Roodepoort, and then to another place in Pretoria, was a violation of his bail conditions.

In order to establish whether or not Ackerman's bail conditions were amended, the court called the first investigating officer on this case, warrant officer Hendrik du Plessis and his first lawyer, advocate Gift Chone, who testified virtually.

While du Plessis told the court that he did not recall any amendments, Chone testified that there were in fact changes made on a photocopied charge sheet at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Chone has been asked to present clarifying documents to the court on Tuesday, While Ackerman's current legal representative will go to the magistrates court to find the charge sheet.

Ackerman faces 740 counts, including attempted murder, rape and the production and distribution of child porn.

He's accused of running a child rape ring in Johannesburg, where he allegedly lured in underage boys who were allegedly raped by his clients, in exchange for a fee.

