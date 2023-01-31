Streaming issues? Report here
87 people killed in suicide bombing at 'highly secure' mosque in Pakistan

31 January 2023 7:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Pakistan
Suicide bombing
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Africa Melane

Multiple people were killed and many more injured in the suicide bombing of a mosque in Peshawar in Pakistan.

Africa Melane speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Dozens were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack.

  • The bombing took place in a highly secure area.

FILE: Flag of Pakistan. Picture: Pixabay.
FILE: Flag of Pakistan. Picture: Pixabay.

At least 87 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the attack on the mosque, situated in a high-security area near police headquarters.

Of course, the huge question is how somebody with a suicide vest or a bag full of explosives could have got there.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

About 300 to 400 police officers were in the area at the time of the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban initially claimed responsibility for the attack but has since denied involvement.

The blast took place while people were in the mosque for afternoon prayers and was apparently targeting policemen who were praying.

Listen to the interview for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
