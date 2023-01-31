Turkey blocks Sweden's bid to join Nato





Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members who have not yet approved Sweden’s bid .

Turkey has not approved the bid due to anti-Turkish sentiments in Sweden.

Nato (left) and Swedish (right) flags. © inkdrop/123rf.com

Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance.

Turkey does not want Sweden to join as a result of its anti-Turkish sentiments.

Recently, a group of protestors in Stockholm burned a Turkish flag, causing much offence.

Sweden also refuses to extradite Kurdish militants to Turkey.

We know that Turkey regards Kurdish militants as terrorists. The rest of the world tends to not quite see it in the same way. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The Swedish government has condemned the protestors and the burning of the flag but has also defended their free speech laws.

