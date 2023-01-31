



Nicknamed "The King", Pelé represented Brazil 92 times, scoring 77 goals.

He passed away on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82, following a long battle with cancer.

Auctioneers believe the shirt could sell for at least $30 000 (R522 000).

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

The last Brazil national team shirt prepared for football legend Pelé ahead of his final game for his country is set to go on auction.

Pelé played his last international match against Yugoslavia in Rio de Janeiro in July 1971.

The shirt was one of two made for him, with the famous number 10 emblazoned on the back.

Auctioneers believe the shirt could sell for at least $30 000 (R522 000).

He never actually wore the shirt, which was presented to the team's masseur instead.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82, following a long battle with cancer.

Nicknamed 'The King' Pelé represented Brazil 92 times, scoring 77 goals.

The shirt was later purchased by a restaurant manager....who said he hoped it would end up one day in a football museum. Prof Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Contextual intelligence founder.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pelé’s 'Last Shirt' could fetch over $30 000 at auction