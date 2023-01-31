[WATCH] Cleaning cockroaches out of a manhole - worst job ever?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. 2 February 2023 2:51 PM
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project. 2 February 2023 2:25 PM
Still on a tight budget? Here's four free things to do in Joburg Whether you're an art lover or looking for something outdoors, you don't need to break the bank to have a fun. 2 February 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns Shandu was facing a motion of no confidence, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda. 2 February 2023 7:01 AM
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
View all Politics
Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA title The bank forms part of a financial services group with an established international presence, including subsidiaries in Africa. 2 February 2023 11:35 AM
Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis. 2 February 2023 8:36 AM
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
View all Business
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year. 2 February 2023 12:45 PM
The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.... 2 February 2023 12:41 PM
Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer Smoking weed does not have to leave you low on energy as some strains can actually leave you feeling clear headed and motivated. 2 February 2023 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching. 2 February 2023 8:04 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Cleaning cockroaches out of a manhole - worst job ever?

31 January 2023 10:10 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Would you do this guy's job?

Jonathan '"Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, a man is cleaning cockroaches out of a manhole.

Social media users said that they wouldn't mind cleaning out roaches for a quick buck.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




31 January 2023 10:10 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Parktown prawns. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns

2 February 2023 12:45 PM

The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

The secret to making modern love last is HERE and it's already in your kitchen

2 February 2023 12:41 PM

Researchers interviewed about 5 000 people on how to make love last in the 21st century and the answer proves that love is SIMPLE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Need an energy high? Weed might actually be the answer

2 February 2023 11:56 AM

Smoking weed does not have to leave you low on energy as some strains can actually leave you feeling clear headed and motivated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

We're all in this together: how communal living can help you save for the future

2 February 2023 11:41 AM

Many South Africans earn less than R10k a month, which can make it hard to budget, but it is possible if you adapt your lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

[LISTEN] Let wild animals stay wild: should exotic pets be outlawed?

2 February 2023 10:42 AM

There have been two separate incidents of escaped tigers in Johannesburg this year because of people keeping wild animals as pets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Are you a digital hoarder?

Are you a digital hoarder?

2 February 2023 10:17 AM

You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix

Netflix’s confusing plan to block password sharing

2 February 2023 8:13 AM

Not living in the same household as your Netflix account owner? Things may be about to get a little trickier for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_74059154_exterior-of-individual-hyperbaric-recompression-chamber-a-hyperbaric-chamber-is-a-compartment-in-whi.html?vti=n0nahz1w65t55ezh8a-1-47

[REVIEW] Oxygen therapy: We try the hottest trend in ANTI-AGING and RECOVERY

2 February 2023 7:56 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen tests "mHBOT" (hyperbaric oxygen therapy) — a popular wellness practice favoured by celebs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

[FRAUDULENT CONCERT TICKET WARNING] 'Viagogo' is more like ViaNONO!

2 February 2023 6:57 AM

Protect yourself by making sure what site you're on when you're buying tickets, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

Local

EWN Highlights

DD Mabuza missing in action at cabinet lekgotla amid cabinet reshuffle rumbles

2 February 2023 4:29 PM

Ekurhuleni council meeting marred by disruption amid chief whip resignation

2 February 2023 3:43 PM

DA leadership to meet over party's loss of control in Joburg

2 February 2023 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA