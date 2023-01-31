[WATCH] Cleaning cockroaches out of a manhole - worst job ever?
Jonathan '"Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, a man is cleaning cockroaches out of a manhole.
Social media users said that they wouldn't mind cleaning out roaches for a quick buck.
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
