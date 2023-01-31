'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan
Who is the most handsome man in the world?
Spoiler alert, it's not Michael B. Jordan... he's on the top 10 list, but he's not numero uno.
Before we get to he who shall soon be named, let's understand how this list of the world's most handsome men came about...
In a word: "science".
There’s a "scientific" facial system that calculates how proportionate and symmetrical faces are, rating them out of 100%.
This is not a new idea and is based on the ‘Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi’.
The ratio is 1:1.618. This ratio is found in the proportions of the Egyptian pyramids, the nautilus shell, beautiful faces, and the ideal body. Our eyes are attracted to objects with this ratio and find them visually appealing.Victorian Cosmetic Institute
It's also a plastic surgeon's definition of beauty...
Dr. Julian de Silva, a plastic surgeon from London, used computerised mapping techniques and analysis to solve some mysteries about what makes someone physically beautiful and to plan surgical procedures for patients.
The Doctor's prescription for "beautiful" faces are:
1) Overall face shape
2) Eye colour and shape
3) Spatial positioning between eyes
Some celebs agreed to have their face analysed and assessed for 100% symmetry and "perfection".
1) Bridgerton star and heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page
Face symmetry results: 93.65% symmetry and perfection
2) Our favourite Thor: Chris Hemsworth
Face symmetry results: 93.53% symmetry and perfection
3) Here he is, FINALLY: Michael B. Jordan
Face symmetry results: 93.53% symmetry and perfection
4) The chart-topping man with all the direction: Harry Styles
Face symmetry results: 92.30% symmetry and perfection
5) The footballer with an English accent (enter swoon city): Jude Bellingham
Face symmetry results: 92.22% symmetry and perfection
6) A sparkling vampire: Robert Pattinson
Face symmetry results: 92.15% symmetry and perfection
7) Another Chris makes this list: Chris Evans (also dubbed 2022's "sexiest man alive")
Face symmetry results: 91.92% symmetry and perfection
8) A salt and peppered king: George Clooney
Face symmetry results: 89.91% symmetry and perfection
9) Our favourite romcom hero: Henry Golding
Face symmetry results: 87.98% symmetry and perfection
10) The best kind of rock: Dwayne Johnson
Face symmetry results: 86.07% symmetry and perfection
And that's the Doctor's alluring list!
While so many beauty standards and definitions exist; let's include them all, exclude none, and appreciate the beauty in ALL forms, always.
