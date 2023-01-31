Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth

31 January 2023 9:17 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Dr Iraj Abedian
Tyranny of Growth
Malcolm Ray

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

  • Tyranny of Growth is written by journalist, Malcolm Ray.

  • The book takes a look at the sinister side of economic growth.

  • It retails for around R300.

Cover of The Tyranny of Growth by Malcolm Ray. Picture: Supplied.
Cover of The Tyranny of Growth by Malcolm Ray. Picture: Supplied.

The Tyranny of Growth is described as a modern epic that exposes the lie of economic growth.

Penned by Malcolm Ray, the book recounts the impact the 2008 global financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic has had on governments and multilateral institutions.

More so, he tackles the cost at which "growth" is pursued and what social and environmental effects it leaves behind.

So why has capitalism triumphed in the west, yet failed so dismally on the African continent?

It's a fascinating book because Malcolm manages to combine a few difficlut elements. He's very precise in his historic investigation of the manner in which the conditions and circumstances under which the concept of growth became not only technically possible, but also politically became convenient.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

The manner in which Malcolm has managed to go into some of the nore minute, historic records to dig out personalities as well as circumstances is very fascinating.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth




