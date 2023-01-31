'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth
-
Tyranny of Growth is written by journalist, Malcolm Ray.
-
The book takes a look at the sinister side of economic growth.
-
It retails for around R300.
The Tyranny of Growth is described as a modern epic that exposes the lie of economic growth.
Penned by Malcolm Ray, the book recounts the impact the 2008 global financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic has had on governments and multilateral institutions.
More so, he tackles the cost at which "growth" is pursued and what social and environmental effects it leaves behind.
So why has capitalism triumphed in the west, yet failed so dismally on the African continent?
It's a fascinating book because Malcolm manages to combine a few difficlut elements. He's very precise in his historic investigation of the manner in which the conditions and circumstances under which the concept of growth became not only technically possible, but also politically became convenient.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
The manner in which Malcolm has managed to go into some of the nore minute, historic records to dig out personalities as well as circumstances is very fascinating.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth
More from Business Books
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement
Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.Read More
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope
Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.Read More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money ShowRead More