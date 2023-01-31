Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets
JOHANNESBURG - Global animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, has urged national government to phase out all non-indigenous big cat species in South Africa to prevent them being kept as pets.
The call came after another tiger was seen prowling the streets of Gauteng - the second in less than a month.
The animal's exact whereabouts remained a mystery, after a security company claimed it was recaptured, but refused to tell authorities exactly where the big cat was taken.
ALSO READ: Reports: tiger recaptured in Edenvale
The Edenvale SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said there had been no confirmation or proof provided by SOS Security that the cat had been relocated.
It said the security firm refused an inspector entry into a home where it was suspected that the tiger was being kept.
The SPCA said SOS Security also gave it the runaround with false sightings to drive attention away from the tiger’s location so that she could be moved.
Last month, Sheba the tigress was put down after she escaped her enclosure in Walkerville, and posed a danger to residents.
The NSPCA said at the time that she should never have been domesticated.
With a second tiger having escaped into Gauteng's urban landscape, the debate around keeping wild animals as pets has now intensified.
Animal welfare organisations want the provincial and national environmental departments to step in.
ALSO READ: Gauteng agriculture dept must take responsibility for 2nd escaped tiger -NSPCA
Four paws strongly condemned the trade in any big cat species, saying they had become far too accessible to the public in South Africa.
"We would urge that the department of forestry fisheries and the environment include all big cat species, native and non-native, within the phase out of the captive lion breeding industry, and ensure that non-native species are addressed by the department's non-native task team that has been advised on the topic of the phase out," said Four Paws' Elize Parker.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets
More from Local
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money
A video of a street beggar impersonating a disabled man at the robots is going viral.Read More
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".Read More
'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs
The statement follows reports that the tiger has been captured and sedated by a local security company on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Mpho Phalatse speaks on what's next for her after being ousted as mayor
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Mpho Phalatse, former Johannesburg Mayor.Read More
Pull out all the stops this Valentine's Day, Joburgers! Here's how
Toss the fake red roses and white teddy bear, we're talking the real deal here.Read More
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)
But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.Read More
Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman insists he did not violate bail conditions
The 52-year-old, who stands accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, was rearrested on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court and disappeared from his place of residence.Read More