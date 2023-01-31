[LISTEN] Mpho Phalatse speaks on what's next for her after being ousted as mayor





After being ousted as Johannesburg Mayor in a vote of no confidence, Dr Mpho Phalatse has her sights set on the leadership of the Democratic Alliance as she plans to challenge John Steenhuisen at the party’s congress in April.

I have always known there is a need for leadership change in the party. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor

Former executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is eyeing top Democratic Alliance position. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Mpho Phalatse, former Johannesburg Mayor.

[WATCH]



“I am not leaving the Democratic Alliance…”



Phalatse also tell @TheRealClementM that she will never join ActionSA as she believes the party under Herman Mashaba has ideologies birthed out of the DA. #TheCMShow | #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/cHp7e2c4U2 ' 702 (@Radio702) January 31, 2023