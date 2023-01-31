Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
CAPE TOWN - South Africa was plunged back into stage 5 power cuts at noon on Tuesday.
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in.
In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".
"In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service," the statement said.
"In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations."
The country was currently without almost 23,000 MW of power due to planned maintenance as well as the breakdowns.
#PowerAlert1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 31, 2023
Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 this afternoon until 21:00 tonight. Thereafter Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/paXJzdGJfw
This article first appeared on EWN : Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
More from Local
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money
A video of a street beggar impersonating a disabled man at the robots is going viral.Read More
'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs
The statement follows reports that the tiger has been captured and sedated by a local security company on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Mpho Phalatse speaks on what's next for her after being ousted as mayor
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Mpho Phalatse, former Johannesburg Mayor.Read More
Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets
With a second tiger having escaped into Gauteng's urban landscape, the debate around keeping wild animals as pets has now intensified.Read More
Pull out all the stops this Valentine's Day, Joburgers! Here's how
Toss the fake red roses and white teddy bear, we're talking the real deal here.Read More
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)
But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.Read More
Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman insists he did not violate bail conditions
The 52-year-old, who stands accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, was rearrested on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court and disappeared from his place of residence.Read More