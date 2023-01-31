



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The boy was swimming with his family when lightning struck .

He is reportedly in a critical but stable condition.

The eight-year-old boy was at Warilla beach just South of Wollongong when he was hit directly by a bolt of lightning.

He was pulled from the water and went into cardiac arrest from the impact of the strike.

It literally seems to have hit him on his chest. Barbara Friedman

Paramedics managed to successfully perform CPR and restart his heart.

The last reports on the situation say the child is in a critical but stable condition.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest