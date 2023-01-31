



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The couple found living on a cruise ship would be cheaper than paying a mortgage .

This lifestyle costs them an equivalent of R700 to R1200 per day.

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

A couple from Seattle has been living on cruise ships since May last year after working out this lifestyle would be cheaper than paying off a mortgage.

Angelyn and Richard Burk were heading towards retirement age and decided, instead of spending the rest of their lives in Seattle they would spend it travelling the world.

[They] packed up their one suitcase each and left their jobs behind for this new life. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

For this permanent cruise ship lifestyle, the pair are paying the equivalent of R700 to R1200 a day.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 05:40).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time