Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
John Maytham interviews Neil Manthorp, cricket commentator and writer.
Proteas' Captain Temba Bavuma struck a first-class 109 from 102 balls.
This follows as South Africa chased a record target to beat England in Bloemfontein by five wickets, which has led them to their 2-0 lead in the ODI series.
This is Proteas' captain, Bavuma's third ODI century and it has set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target.
Manthorp shares his thoughts:
- The secret to the success in the first two ODI's were a combination of the importance and desperation of an automatic World Cup qualification
- He says that the consequences of not winning would've been "catastrophic"
- Manthorp says that Shukri Concrad as the newly appointed coach has been a breath of fresh air
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer
I was stunned, I was absolutely delightfully stunned.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer
I was so delighted I was crying.John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
Source : @TembaBavuma/Twitter
