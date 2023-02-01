Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator





John Maytham interviews Neil Manthorp, cricket commentator and writer.

Proteas' Captain Temba Bavuma struck a first-class 109 from 102 balls.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

This follows as South Africa chased a record target to beat England in Bloemfontein by five wickets, which has led them to their 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

This is Proteas' captain, Bavuma's third ODI century and it has set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target.

Manthorp shares his thoughts:

The secret to the success in the first two ODI's were a combination of the importance and desperation of an automatic World Cup qualification

He says that the consequences of not winning would've been "catastrophic"

Manthorp says that Shukri Concrad as the newly appointed coach has been a breath of fresh air

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman. Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer

I was stunned, I was absolutely delightfully stunned. Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer

I was so delighted I was crying. John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham

