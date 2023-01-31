Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis





Stage 5 load shedding has been implemented from 12 noon on Tuesday, thereafter Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until 5am the following morning. The ANC held a briefing on the outcomes of its NEC meeting and ANC Lekgotla. Eyewitness News Reporter Babalo Ndenze was at the briefing and updated the team.

Ramaphosa closed the ANC Lekgotla with an announcement that a national state of disaster over the energy crisis is on the cards. Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy was in conversation with Mandy Wiener discussing what this announcement could mean for SA.

Kalafong hospital grappling with water outages. Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali paints a picture for us from the ground.

Staying with water matters, Cape Town residents are urged to reduce water consumption as load shedding bites - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor has all the details.

Mineral resources Minister Gwede Mantashe releases a 2022 mining health and safety report. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness news reporter, attended the media briefing and filed a detailed report.

Then, BusinessLive shares details on how President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding - Hajra Omarjee, Business Day political editor joined Mandy Wiener and says we must put pressure on communication regarding a reshuffle.

Parliament’s inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues and the Zambian public protector faces cross-examination today. Lindsay Dentlinger of Eyewitness news reports from Parliament.

176 Grade 8 learners from Tshwane West District are currently awaiting for their placement at a new satellite school in Pretoria North. We get an update from Matome Chiloane, Gauteng MEC for Education.