SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
- South Africa has slipped further down the global Corruption Perceptions Index for 2022.
- It is now ranked 72nd out of 180 countries according to Transparency International.
South Africa has dropped one point on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2022 - it is now number 72 out of 180 countries.
The global index measures perceptions of public sector corruption, not actual instances, and is released annually by Transparency International.
The 2022 survey finds that two out of three of the 180 countries ranked score below 50/100.
The average score is 43/100.
The 2022 report paints a disturbing picture of an increasingly dangerous world, highlighting the link between corruption and conflict globally, and the threat that corruption poses to peace and security.Corruption Watch
The global average in the #CPI2022 remains unchanged at a score of 43 out of 100 for the eleventh year running, and more than two thirds of countries have a serious corruption problem, coming in at a score below 50: https://t.co/tPjUiJwEps. pic.twitter.com/wNhSE9kczA' Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) January 31, 2023
Bruce Whitfield discusses the findings with Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.
Pillay says the organisation debated what South Africa's ranking actually means in light of the fact that the country has seen some important interventions in this area.
...like the Zondo Commission and those years of testimony, as well as improvements to the law enforcement agencies like the SIU, the introduction of the Independent Directorate, and we are seeing some level of accountability in relation to those who are committing corrupt activities.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
It may not be enough to save perceptions though. I think if we had to do a public perception survey chances are it would be much worse (than international perception).Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
While she doesn't fully support the methodology used in such perception surveys, Pillay does believe the results are important and should not be discounted.
I don't necessarily think that it's an objective assessment or an objective perception - if there is such a thing - of what's going on.... I remember a few years ago at the height of state capture South Africa actually improved on the perception surveys whereas now when we actually are seeing some interventions we're sliding down.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
I do think that we have to look at a bigger picture as well in terms of perceptions, in terms of experiences of corruption and what is actually being done to respond to this problem.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Where you do see accountability in some instances, corruption feels so entrenched into our society that it just gets worse in other instances... but I think that because there's such low trust in goverment, in people with positions of power, it's very easy to dismiss any of these interventions as meaningful.Kavisha Pillay, Head: Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
