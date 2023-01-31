Streaming issues? Report here
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Cost of living
Checkers
Sylvester Chauke
branding
Shoprite Group
DNA Brand Architects
heroes and zeros

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Sylvester Chauke, founder of DNA Brand Architects, about the ads Checkers placed in UK and Australian newspapers.

- Checkers ran adverts in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald highlighting its value offering, despite having no stores in the UK and Australia.

- Woolworths got in on the action in response as well, asking expats what it was they really missed abroad.

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa
Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Checkers has run two adverts in UK and Australian newspapers, despite having no stores in those countries.

The ads in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald were aimed at highlighting the retailer's "value offering" and reminded expats of the lower prices for food and alcohol back home.

"We want to remind the many South Africans living in both the United Kingdom and Australia, that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better,” said Chief Marketing Officer Mike Middleton.

Checkers is the country’s number one value supermarket* focused on saving customers money on their daily groceries - and that extends to premium food and non-food categories.

Mike Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer - Checkers

The cost-effective campaign is a genius idea which sparked wide-ranging conversations on social media, comments Sylvester Chauke, founder of DNA Brand Architects.

I love this idea because I think the conversations around how much food costs in South Africa in comparison to many places around the world is a conversation that happens quite often... Food, alcohol and some of the luxury products are pretty affordable comparatively...

Sylvester Chauke, Founder - DNA Brand Architects

I think Checkers thought it was a great way to be able to utilise what's already happening in conversations to remind people that they have really good prices.

Sylvester Chauke, Founder - DNA Brand Architects

It also raised some more uncomfortable points for people to talk about, like pay disparity in the countries being compared comments Bruce Whitfield.

Woolworths got in on the action in response as well, asking expats what it was they really missed abroad.

Scroll up for more of Chauke's advertising critiques


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia




