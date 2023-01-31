'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding





John Maytham speaks to UCT Graduate School of Business energy policy expert and Professor Anton Eberhardt.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed that SA’s loadshedding crisis should soon be declared a National State of Disaster.

Ramaphosa suggested the intervention in his closing remarks at the ANC NEC lekgotla at the Esselenpark Conference Centre.

The aim is to short-circuit legislative processes and bring forward a speedy response to the country's eminent electricity crisis.

But Eberhardt warns this may be a rushed decision that is not motivated by resolve, but rather a bid to lessen the blow of loadshedding to the ANC government before the 2024 elections.

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

There is a sense of panic prior to the elections so there is not a lot of clear thinking. It’s a dangerous time. Anton Eberhardt, Energy Policy Expert and Professor - UCT Graduate School of Business

He adds while the urgency is warranted, speedy interventions will still need to go through the necessary checks and balances.

What some are saying is that it would enable procurement to be short-circuited, enable public participation, maybe it could be a fast-track, but it won’t be immune to legal challenges. Anton Eberhardt, Energy Policy Expert and Professor - UCT Graduate School of Business

