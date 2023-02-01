'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person
On 4 March 1907, when María Branyas Morera was born in California, women weren't allowed to vote, both the first and second world wars were yet to take place, and the Titanic disaster was still a few years away.
It's incredible to think about the world events she has seen in her 115 years on earth.
In 2020, Branyas Morera made headlines after contracting and surviving Covid-19. Now she is sharing her advice for living a long life.
“Order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.María Branyas Morera, World's Oldest Person as of January 2023
On The Flash Drive, Producer Petrus shared her story with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown. Watch below.
@kfmza We’re not sure if this is sage advice or rosemary advice, but it’s good advice 😅👌🏼 Catch @carlwastie, @Zoe Brown and sometimes Producer @petrusbotha1 on #TheFlashDrive, weekdays from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5 🎧 #Kfm945 #Kfm #LifeLessons #Advice #CapeTown #RadioStation ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim
Turn your drive home from drab to fab! Tune in to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown every weekday from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5
STAY UP TO DATE WITH KFM 94.5 ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person
Source : https://twitter.com/mariabranyas112?lang=en
More from World
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'
What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem
People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.Read More
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport
A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.Read More
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years
Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.Read More
Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month
As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.Read More
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time
Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.Read More
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest
An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.Read More
'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia
Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway.Read More