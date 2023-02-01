'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the comme... 2 February 2023 4:58 PM
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. 2 February 2023 2:51 PM
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project. 2 February 2023 2:25 PM
View all Local
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy's Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns Shandu was facing a motion of no confidence, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda. 2 February 2023 7:01 AM
View all Politics
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the comme... 2 February 2023 4:58 PM
View all Business
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes. 2 February 2023 3:22 PM
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year. 2 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy's Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list. 2 February 2023 6:46 AM
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person

1 February 2023 4:04 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
World's oldest person

María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life.

On 4 March 1907, when María Branyas Morera was born in California, women weren't allowed to vote, both the first and second world wars were yet to take place, and the Titanic disaster was still a few years away.

It's incredible to think about the world events she has seen in her 115 years on earth.

In 2020, Branyas Morera made headlines after contracting and surviving Covid-19. Now she is sharing her advice for living a long life.

“Order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.

María Branyas Morera, World's Oldest Person as of January 2023

On The Flash Drive, Producer Petrus shared her story with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown. Watch below.

@kfmza We’re not sure if this is sage advice or rosemary advice, but it’s good advice 😅👌🏼 Catch @carlwastie, @Zoe Brown and sometimes Producer @petrusbotha1 on #TheFlashDrive, weekdays from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5 🎧 #Kfm945 #Kfm #LifeLessons #Advice #CapeTown #RadioStation ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

Turn your drive home from drab to fab! Tune in to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown every weekday from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5

STAY UP TO DATE WITH KFM 94.5 ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person




1 February 2023 4:04 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
World's oldest person

More from World

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @omgheyluna/Twitter.

Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem

2 February 2023 10:54 AM

People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Laura Garcia from Pexels

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

2 February 2023 10:10 AM

A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Shetland Vikings embrace gender equality as women join in flaming festivities. Picture: Pexels

Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years

2 February 2023 8:24 AM

Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Ukraine expects MAJOR Russian offensive later this month

2 February 2023 8:04 AM

As the conflict nears the one-year mark, Ukraine says a Russian push is fast approaching.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Ron Rev Fenomeno from Pixabay.

8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

31 January 2023 11:12 AM

An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Bram Janssens/123rf

'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia

31 January 2023 9:37 AM

Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Pelé’s 'Last Shirt' could fetch over $30 000 at auction

31 January 2023 8:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Contextual intelligence founder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

DA wins 'historic' case to force ANC to release cadre deployment documents

3 February 2023 6:35 AM

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 7:53 PM

Parliament runs down the clock to amend the Electoral Act

2 February 2023 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA