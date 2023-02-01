'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'





John Perlman speaks to Kheshi Mabunda, who is the co-recipient of the award for Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year.

More than thirty police officers from across the country were recognised over the weekend at the South African Police Service’s Excellence Awards - for the men and women in blue who went the extra mile to protect and serve.

Police detective Kheshi Mabunda received the award for Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year in Polokwane, Limpopo for his stellar work in the Rosemary Ndlovu case.

Ndlovu made headlines when she went on trial and was later convicted of killing six people, including family members and her lover - all in a bid to commit life insurance fraud.

Mabunda has been a policeman for almost 20 years and says it was initially just a job that later developed into a passion.

His advice to aspiring detectives and law enforcement officers is to empathise with the victims that turn to you for justice.

Take everything seriously, when you are working on the case put yourself in the shoes of the complainant, on the victim. Kheshi Mabunda, Investigating officer and Police Detective - SAPS

Mabunda says he remains committed to his job even after working long hours, sometimes to the annoyance of his family members.

I am a policeman, I am on duty 24/7… Kheshi Mabunda, Investigating officer and Police Detective

