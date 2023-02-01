'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'
John Perlman speaks to Kheshi Mabunda, who is the co-recipient of the award for Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year.
More than thirty police officers from across the country were recognised over the weekend at the South African Police Service’s Excellence Awards - for the men and women in blue who went the extra mile to protect and serve.
Police detective Kheshi Mabunda received the award for Detective and Forensic Services’ Employee of the Year in Polokwane, Limpopo for his stellar work in the Rosemary Ndlovu case.
Ndlovu made headlines when she went on trial and was later convicted of killing six people, including family members and her lover - all in a bid to commit life insurance fraud.
Mabunda has been a policeman for almost 20 years and says it was initially just a job that later developed into a passion.
His advice to aspiring detectives and law enforcement officers is to empathise with the victims that turn to you for justice.
Take everything seriously, when you are working on the case put yourself in the shoes of the complainant, on the victim.Kheshi Mabunda, Investigating officer and Police Detective - SAPS
Mabunda says he remains committed to his job even after working long hours, sometimes to the annoyance of his family members.
I am a policeman, I am on duty 24/7…Kheshi Mabunda, Investigating officer and Police Detective
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Local
A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn’t - Nhlanhla Lux
Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini opens up about his life.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding
ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding.Read More
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money
A video of a street beggar impersonating a disabled man at the robots is going viral.Read More
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".Read More
'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs
The statement follows reports that the tiger has been captured and sedated by a local security company on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Mpho Phalatse speaks on what's next for her after being ousted as mayor
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Mpho Phalatse, former Johannesburg Mayor.Read More