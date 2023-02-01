Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa

1 February 2023 7:33 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Food imports
mayonnaise

Hellmann's mayo lovers are sad to see the popular brand discontinued in the country due to 'high inflationary import costs.'

Yes, it's official...

Hellmann’s — the famous American mayo known for quality and creaminess, will be discontinued by Unilever.

The "world's number 1 mayo brand" took to social media to let us know yesterday...

Why? The best-ever mayo brand says it's because of 'high inflationary import costs.'

Fans of the brand have been wondering why they couldn't find Hellmann's mayo in some stores anymore, and now we know why.

Some fans are even trying to recreate the iconic taste by creating their own 'Hellmann's mayo' recipes online...

While other Hellmann's mayo lovers expressed their devastation on social media...

Wth noooooo!!!!! I refuse to eat any other mayo except hellmans!!!! I’m literally gunna cry

Facebook user

It’s only 30 days into 2023- I feel like losing Hellmann’s will be the last straw for Armageddon to kick off. I think the 4 horseman of apocalypse are just waiting for our mayo to exit and then here they come.

So disappointed Hellman’s you could of let us SA people know it’s the loveliest Mayo

So disappointed Hellman’s you could of let us SA people know it’s the loveliest Mayo.

So disappointed Hellman’s you could of let us SA people know it’s the loveliest Mayo

And of course, it wouldn't be 'news' without input from Nando's.

The perinaise loving brand took to Twitter with a **whimsical **reminder for Mzansi...

So, now what?

First, we remember that we've gotten through the losses of Cadbury's Tempo, Chocolate Log, Simba's All-Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured chips, and Lay's' Salt and Vinegar chips — so we'll get over this in time too.

For now, we mourn for a bit, buy what's left of Hellmann's mayo in stores (if you can find them), and try to find other delicious mayos.

Some people are sharing their favourite mayos, which include:

1) Woolworths 'extremely creamy mayonnaise': R48.99

2) [Krafts Miracle Whip](http://Kraft Miracle Whip): R34.95

3) B-Well Tangy mayonnaise (vegan-friendly): R42.99

Or you could ask an aunty, cousin, or friend living in America to bring you some next time they visit South Africa—after all, what's family for?

What a sad way to start 2023, hey?!

We hope you find a mayo you love, Mzansi!


This article first appeared on KFM : 'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa




