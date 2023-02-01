'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa





Yes, it's official...

Hellmann’s — the famous American mayo known for quality and creaminess, will be discontinued by Unilever.

The "world's number 1 mayo brand" took to social media to let us know yesterday...

It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s mayonnaise 🥪 🥗 But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years 💙 pic.twitter.com/ptoph5KSXL ' Hellmanns Mayonnaise (@HellmannsZA) January 31, 2023

Why? The best-ever mayo brand says it's because of 'high inflationary import costs.'

Fans of the brand have been wondering why they couldn't find Hellmann's mayo in some stores anymore, and now we know why.

Heard the devastating news that @HellmannsZA is to be discontinued in South Africa due to low consumer demand and retailers delisting it (which they probably did because of inconsistent supply due to oil shortages). I'm mortified 😫🥹😨😟 https://t.co/omeERyTScx ' Sam Linsell 🍑🍋🥒🍅 (@drizzleanddip) January 28, 2023

Some fans are even trying to recreate the iconic taste by creating their own 'Hellmann's mayo' recipes online...

So my first copycat Hellmans recipe was quite a success. Took 3 minutes and then some flavour tweakings. A fool-proof easy method. There are flavourings in Hellman's one can never replicate (it's very lemony and has umami vase notes) but I'm happy with this. pic.twitter.com/nBAPtLvwzT ' Sam Linsell 🍑🍋🥒🍅 (@drizzleanddip) January 28, 2023

While other Hellmann's mayo lovers expressed their devastation on social media...

Wth noooooo!!!!! I refuse to eat any other mayo except hellmans!!!! I’m literally gunna cry Facebook user

It’s only 30 days into 2023- I feel like losing Hellmann’s will be the last straw for Armageddon to kick off. I think the 4 horseman of apocalypse are just waiting for our mayo to exit and then here they come. So disappointed Hellman’s you could of let us SA people know it’s the loveliest Mayo

And of course, it wouldn't be 'news' without input from Nando's.

The perinaise loving brand took to Twitter with a **whimsical **reminder for Mzansi...

So, now what?

First, we remember that we've gotten through the losses of Cadbury's Tempo, Chocolate Log, Simba's All-Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured chips, and Lay's' Salt and Vinegar chips — so we'll get over this in time too.

For now, we mourn for a bit, buy what's left of Hellmann's mayo in stores (if you can find them), and try to find other delicious mayos.

Some people are sharing their favourite mayos, which include:

1) Woolworths 'extremely creamy mayonnaise': R48.99

2) [Krafts Miracle Whip](http://Kraft Miracle Whip): R34.95

3) B-Well Tangy mayonnaise (vegan-friendly): R42.99

Or you could ask an aunty, cousin, or friend living in America to bring you some next time they visit South Africa—after all, what's family for?

What a sad way to start 2023, hey?!

We hope you find a mayo you love, Mzansi!

