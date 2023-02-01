Legendary sportscaster to debut Marawa Sports Worldwide show on 947
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Robert Marawa - sportscaster and host of Marawa Sports Worldwide.
One of South Africa's most loved sportscasters Robert Marawa is set to make history with his sports show on Primedia's 947.
Listeners will have the opportunity to listen and get informed about discussions about transformation and development in sports and how to uplift individuals and communities.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Marawa said that listeners should prepare for a stellar jampacked show with new features and content.
I was overwhelmed the other day when the announcement was made, and social media went abuzz.Robert Marawa, Sports presenter - Marawa Sports Worldwide
It is truly heart-warming that people still appreciate what you are bringing on the airwaves. It is always new features, new ideas and sport is an emotional game with lots of different debate and opinions.Robert Marawa, Sports presenter - Marawa Sports Worldwide
MSW will also be broadcasted to Vuma FM, Rise FM, and Sowetanlive as well as to millions of other listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio stream and catch-up services.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
