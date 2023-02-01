What age should children starts doing chores at home (if at all)? Twitter reacts





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Should children be taught to perform home chores in order to learn how to clean up after themselves?

Twitter user @BontlefeelaB's tweet was a response to a question posed about which age is appropriate for children to start doing chores at home.

Why must kids do chores in adults houses? They will do chores when they have their own places. The only job any kid should do is do homework, read, watch tv, play and eat. You can teach kids but don’t make it a chore for them. Imagine a kid cleaning the house or cooking, Bathong https://t.co/cmxTJ6yXVb ' Major Bontlefeela (@BontlefeelaB) January 31, 2023

