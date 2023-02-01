Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels
How to get active with your kids and unique ways to keep fit
Less than half of moms reach the recommended levels of moderate to vigorous activity
Studies show that parents are less active than non-parents
The recommended physical activity:
Children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 years old need 60 minutes per day.
Adults from 18 years to 64 years require at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity per week
Adults over 65 years need moderate strength training - three or more times per week
Moms with children younger than 5 years old get the least amount of exercise.
Quality over quantityLiezel van der Westhuizen, Our Resident Fitness Expert
You don't have to train for 3 hours a day. You don't have to train for an hour. You can get five minutes in morning and five in the afternoonLiezel van der Westhuizen, Our Resident Fitness Expert
One would imagine that parents running around after their kids would be enough physical activity, but it doesn't meet the physical requirements for adults, here are a few tips;
Carrying resistance bands or small dumbbells for those on-the-go exercises that won't affect your normal day to day
Joining a gym that has child-minders or a kid's gym
Going for short walks outside, enjoying nature
Jog or run with a running pram
Family bicycle rides or attaching a bicycle pram to the back of a bicycle
Fun home workouts for kids to join
Try the one-minute workout that Liezel mentioned last week
What do you do to keep fit as a parent or guardian?
If you'd like us to chat about specific fitness tips, email:
liezelv@702.co.za
liezelv@capetalk.co.za
For more details, scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oh no! Kids can negatively affect parents' fitness levels
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_190142066_family-of-four-caucasian-people-sitting-on-bikes-on-village-road.html?vti=nbomizc4fi1gq5zuai-1-108
