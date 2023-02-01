How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How often do you spoil yourself after working hard to earn your salary.
A Twitter user (@Mellow_Xxi) decided to spoil herself with Steve Madden sneakers worth R1 800.
Month 1/12 got myself sneakers instead of flowers🥹 https://t.co/ORHXt3SDZy pic.twitter.com/adKxEBGwiZ' Bo Mma (@Mellow_Xxi) January 30, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : @Mellow_Xxi/ Twitter
More from Local
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
What age should children starts doing chores at home (if at all)? Twitter reacts
A tweet is going viral after Twitter user @BontlefeelaB said that children should not do home chores in an adult house.Read More
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.Read More
A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn’t - Nhlanhla Lux
Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini opens up about his life.Read More
'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'
The officer behind the successful conviction of the former cop and killer Rosemary Ndlovu received the award on Saturday night.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding
ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding.Read More
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More