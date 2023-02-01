Taking a breather: Msaki announces final gig guide before dropping her mic





FILE: Singer-songwriter Msaki announced her hiatus from music and social media in January, Picture:@MsakiZA/Twitter

The Mntakababa hitmaker announced she will be taking leave in January, citing issue with rampant bullying and her inability to withstand it due to her sensitive and sentimental nature.

“Please remember me as the one who said we are not meant to take this, even if it comes with the territory," she said.

The illustrious singer recently opened for American singer-songwriter Gregory Porter and will continue to perform until July 2023.

Msaki will grace stages across the country with her last performance being at The National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

However, two more performance dates are still to be confirmed

See details to her gig guide below.