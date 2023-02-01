Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.
-
High levels of organised criminality have raised the question of whether we are becoming a mafia state.
-
De Klerk says we are not yet at that level.
A mafia state is defined as a state where government has become deeply tied to organised crime to the point where government officials are essentially a part of the criminal enterprise.
According to De Klerk while we do have high levels of organised crime and criminal economic activity, we are not yet at the level of being a mafia state.
Do we have elements of organised criminality that has sought to corrupt government officials to thwart and subvert its systems for their own criminal gain? Of course we have that, this has been acknowledged. That though, does not make as a gangster or mafia state per say.Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence
He says that before we would be considered a mafia state we would need to reach a point of political collapse, which would be the final straw.
He adds that we have not really seen a true mafia state, in order for this to happen there would have to be a collapse of basic service delivery.
If basic services are not being delivered to the general public and all those public and private profits go to a very small set of the population, then we will have seen a total failure of public and private enterprises and then we have a mafia state.Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence
De Klerk says that state capture does show us being on the road to becoming a mafia state.
If we want to prevent becoming a mafia state, he says we need to have a state where public officials are held accountable and if they are not performing in the way they are expected to, they must be removed.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Gift of the Givers steps in to help Kalafong Hospital amid water shortages
As Kalafong Hospital has been struggling with a lack of water, Gift of the Givers is stepping in to assist.Read More
Taking a breather: Msaki announces final gig guide before dropping her mic
Songstress and renowned musician Msaki will be taking a break from music and social media until further notice.Read More
Joburg Water says areas affected by water cuts will be stabilised by Friday
Areas still experiencing water cuts should see a return of their usual water supply by the end of the week.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying
On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
What age should children starts doing chores at home (if at all)? Twitter reacts
A tweet is going viral after Twitter user @BontlefeelaB said that children should not do home chores in an adult house.Read More
How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?
Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?Read More