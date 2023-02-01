



Clement Manyathela speaks to Eldred De Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.

High levels of organised criminality have raised the question of whether we are becoming a mafia state .

De Klerk says we are not yet at that level.

FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay

A mafia state is defined as a state where government has become deeply tied to organised crime to the point where government officials are essentially a part of the criminal enterprise.

According to De Klerk while we do have high levels of organised crime and criminal economic activity, we are not yet at the level of being a mafia state.

Do we have elements of organised criminality that has sought to corrupt government officials to thwart and subvert its systems for their own criminal gain? Of course we have that, this has been acknowledged. That though, does not make as a gangster or mafia state per say. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

He says that before we would be considered a mafia state we would need to reach a point of political collapse, which would be the final straw.

He adds that we have not really seen a true mafia state, in order for this to happen there would have to be a collapse of basic service delivery.

If basic services are not being delivered to the general public and all those public and private profits go to a very small set of the population, then we will have seen a total failure of public and private enterprises and then we have a mafia state. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Social Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

De Klerk says that state capture does show us being on the road to becoming a mafia state.

If we want to prevent becoming a mafia state, he says we need to have a state where public officials are held accountable and if they are not performing in the way they are expected to, they must be removed.

