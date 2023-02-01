Streaming issues? Report here
SA Tourism wants to sponsor Tottenham

1 February 2023 12:41 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism
Lindiwe Sisulu

The R1 billion proposal has been met with heavy criticism amid the country's unrelenting power cuts.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Brand Africa’s founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng and Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Steven Motale.

• SA Tourism wants to sponsor the British football club, Tottenham Hotspur

• The R1bn deal is a 36-month partnership with the soccer club. It was first presented by acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, on 27 January

tottenham-hotspurjpg

In the interest of staying competitive among destination management organisations, the deal aims to propose greater visibility and bolster SA tourism.

It lists Abu Dhabi’s sponsorship of Manchester City, Malta’s sponsorship of Manchester United and Rwanda’s sponsorship of Arsenal as examples.

Brand Africa’s founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng says South Africa does not need any branding because it is renowned as the number one tourist destination on the African continent.

Ikalafeng says South Africa has made a name for itself in many other ways such as the 2010 Fifa World Cup and winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The work we did with the Fifa World Cup, Rugby World Cup - all those have established the visibility of South Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman - Brand Africa

He adds that while SA Tourism is not responsible for loadshedding, it is an issue that extends to impressionable tourists in the country.

They are going to come to South Africa and get robbed. They are going to come here and get loadshed.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman - Brand Africa

Meanwhile, Sisulu’s spokesperson Steven Motale says the minster has not been officially briefed on the deal.




