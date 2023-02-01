Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Mandy Wiener interviews Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC Spokesperson.
According to EWN, Ramaphosa has said that imposing the country's energy crisis as a National State of Disaster would form part of discussions during Wednesday's cabinet lekgotla.
Bhengu says that the proposed declaration of the state disaster would show the government's acknowledgement of the crisis that the country has been facing.
She says that there is a trust deficit between the ANC and the people of South Africa and that the party is "painfully aware of it", following the previous state of disaster, being the Covid-19 pandemic and the issues and corruption that came with it.
Some have argued that the country should not even be in the position that it's in now, where a National State of Disaster should be declared, as measures and solutions should've been in place a long time ago, to prevent the country from being in the position that it's currently in.
Bhengu says that these feelings and thoughts have been well-noted and well-taken.
While Bhengu says that she isn't necessarily in the position to state whether or not a state of disaster will be implemented, she says that Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out.
We can't wait any longer.Mahlengi Bhengu, Spokesperson - ANC
