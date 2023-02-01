Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?





Mandy Wiener interviews Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC Spokesperson.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa has said that imposing the country's energy crisis as a National State of Disaster would form part of discussions during Wednesday's cabinet lekgotla.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Bhengu says that the proposed declaration of the state disaster would show the government's acknowledgement of the crisis that the country has been facing.

She says that there is a trust deficit between the ANC and the people of South Africa and that the party is "painfully aware of it", following the previous state of disaster, being the Covid-19 pandemic and the issues and corruption that came with it.

Some have argued that the country should not even be in the position that it's in now, where a National State of Disaster should be declared, as measures and solutions should've been in place a long time ago, to prevent the country from being in the position that it's currently in.

Bhengu says that these feelings and thoughts have been well-noted and well-taken.

While Bhengu says that she isn't necessarily in the position to state whether or not a state of disaster will be implemented, she says that Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out.

We can't wait any longer. Mahlengi Bhengu, Spokesperson - ANC

