Joburg Water says areas affected by water cuts will be stabilised by Friday
Mandy Wiener speaks to Joburg Water spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli.
• Joburg Water says it is making great progress following a power-failure-induced halt in water supply on Sunday
• Five areas in Johannesburg will still experience water shortages until Friday
Mopeli says Joburg Water’s systems are improving with some of the areas now receiving full supply.
Four of the 18 towers and reservoirs that Joburg Water services are currently under repair - while the rest have been stablisied, she says.
Areas that are still affected include Linden, Blairgowrie, Alexandra Park, Bosmont and Claremont, Bosmont that rely on the Eikenhof pump station.
Mopeli says water supply will stabilise for all residential areas by Friday.
The majority of systems that were affected are now improved and are stable.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water
