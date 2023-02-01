



Residents in Soshanguve protested against water cuts on 01 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

The water crisis in Soshanguve has reached a boiling point as residents in the area have taken to the streets in protest, demanding the city end their "drought". The area has been without water for weeks as Rand Water battled to deliver water due to the impact of loadshedding.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Sipho Stuurman, City of Tshwane spokesperson, to get an update on the situation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Tshwane issues update on water woes