[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on Wednesday evening at 6pm, live from Primedia’s 947 studios. The hour-long sports news show flights weekdays at 6pm.
Listeners can look forward to interviews with high-profile sports-related guests as well as discussions about sports development and administration, the state of gender and racial transformation as well as real-life stories of how sports have uplifted individuals and communities.
This evening Marawa interviews Sepp Blatter live. Watch the interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
