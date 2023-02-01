Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
FIFA
Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Robert Marawa launches his show on Wednesday evening at 6pm, live from Primedia's 947 studios. The hour-long sports news show flights weekdays at 6pm.

Listeners can look forward to interviews with high-profile sports-related guests as well as discussions about sports development and administration, the state of gender and racial transformation as well as real-life stories of how sports have uplifted individuals and communities.

This evening Marawa interviews Sepp Blatter live. Watch the interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter




