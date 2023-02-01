



Bruce Whitfield chats to advertising expert Sylvester Chauke, founder of DNA Brand Architects.

- Hellmann's Mayonnaise fans are distraught after hearing that their favourite mayo is being discontinued in South Africa.

- Nando's SA quickly stepped into the breach with some typically humorous guerilla marketing.

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Unilever announced this week that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa.

It said the move was due to high inflationary import costs.

Devastated Hellman's fans have been venting their disappointment on social media.

Hellman's Mayonnaise post on Facebook @HellmannsZA

As can be expected, on-the-ball Nando's stepped into the breach with some clever wordplay.

A simple piece of guerilla marketing comforted Hellman's lovers with the reminder that the chicken chain's Perinaise wasn't going anywhere.

"We're here to remind you... Not everything is going to Hell, man."

While most comments appreciated Nando's typical humour, some Tweeps felt the loss of Hellmann's isn't something to be joked about.

"You know, you are usually very funny, but THIS IS SERIOUS!" exclaimed one.

On The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros" Bruce Whitfield asked DNA Brand Architects' Sylvester Chauke about the strategy behind Nando's response.

The team at Nando's are notorious for constantly being on the pulse of what's happening, but also being relevant in the way that they do show up... and the simplicity of taking this challenge of the mayonnaise not being produced in SA anymore to reminding them of what they have, is pretty much on brand. Sylvester Chauke, Founder - DNA Brand Architects

It leaves you chuckling and engaging... very cool, very simple and totally on brand with Nando's which is why we love them so much. Sylvester Chauke, Founder - DNA Brand Architects

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo